Shahid Kapoor gives a glimpse of his ‘New Fav’ workout gear and inspires fans to be fit; See Photo

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey and the film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

and Mira Rajput are over the moon as they son Zain Kapoor turns second today and while the preparations are on in full swing to celebrate the birthday at home, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram story to share a photo of his new workout gear, and alongside the photo, his caption read, “New Fav”. Well, we are sure that netizens are now inspired to workout at home after seeing Shahid’s story, isn’t it?

That said, a few days back, Mira Rajput interacted with her fans on Instagram and amidst a host of questions, when Mira was asked about having a third child, she had said that, “Hum do humare do (We are two and we have two kids).” Also, she was asked what she calls Shahid and her reply was the very old Bollywood, ‘Suniye (Listen)’. Not just this, when Mira was asked about the birthday themes of her two kids, Mira had said that while it will be unicorn and Peppa Pig for Misha, Zain’s birthday theme will be construction.

Earlier, when Shahid Kapoor interacted with fans on Twitter, he was asked to share his experience about working with his father in Jersey and to this, the actor said, “I still get nervous sharing the frame with him.” Talking about Jersey, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

Check out the post here:

