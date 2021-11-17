Shahid Kapoor gives Kabir Singh vibes in this monochrome Pic; Watch out for that intense stare

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and hence never fails to share an update about his life with his fans and followers. The actor often posts pictures of him looking handsome and making his female fans drool a little more. Today yet again the actor posted a black and white selfie of him where he is flaunting his bearded moustache look and his intense stare is enough to kill anyone.

Taking to his Instagram handle Shahid Kapoor posted his extreme closeup selfie. In the black and white picture that he shared, the actor had an intense stare. His looks were enough to pierce straight into your hearts. If you have seen his movie Kabir Singh then you would feel that the actor is giving major Kabir Singh vibes with this stare. Sharing this picture, Shahid wrote, “STARE em out.” The moment he shared this picture, fans showered the comments section with love.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an action-thriller titled Bull which is helmed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar. According to the latest reports, the action drama is set to release in 2023. And if the reports are to be believed further, then the release date of the same is April 7, 2023. The Times of India mentioned in its news that the film is slated to hit the floors in 2022.

Apart from that, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film will release on December 31, 2021, and is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. To note, it is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey starring Nani. Besides this, Shahid also has Raj & DK's web series with Raashii Khanna.

