Shahid Kapoor gives 'Karan Arjun' twist with Ishaan Khatter & their goofy expressions sum up Friday mood; PICS

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to surprise fans as he shared goofy photos with brother Ishaan Khatter. The photos surely left fans in awe of the two stars. However, it was Shahid's caption that stole the show.

Actor began his Friday on a fun note with Ishaan Khatter and left fans gushing over their goofy shenanigans together. The Kabir Singh actor has been spending time at home with his family amid the pandemic and now, he has gone ahead to drop goofy photos with his brother Ishaan on social media. However, it did not just stop there. Shahid even went on to give a cute 'Karan Arjun' twist in his caption to everyone and left fans in awe of their camaraderie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared goofy photos with Ishaan as they tried out unique and creative filters. In the photos, Ishaan and Shahid can be seen making cute faces as they get clicking while using creative filters for the background. Shahid is seen clad in a grey tee while Ishaan is seen sporting a dark grey round neck t-shirt as he joined his brother for the goofy shenanigans together. Sharing the photos, Shahid captioned it as, "Ye bhandhan tooooooo ....." The caption is a hookline from Karan Arjun's song featuring and .

Take a look:

As soon as Shahid shared the photos, comments started pouring in for the two. Ishaan too commented and asked, "Bandar Kaun". A fan wrote, "my favorite brothers." Another completed the line of the song and wrote, "Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai."

Amid the lockdown, often Shahid and Ishaan have displayed their camaraderie as brothers while commenting on each other's posts on social media. Fans love it when the two indulge in fun social media banter. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021. On the other hand, Ishaan will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

