Shahid Kapoor goes from moon walking to bhangra on Maldives vacay & beats our mid week blues; WATCH
Today, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he was seen doing moon-walking in the room's patio. In the video, he is seen wearing black swimming shorts and sunglasses. Later on in the video, he is also seen doing some bhangra. The caption reads, “Moon walking my way into just another day like.” Fans also dropped heart emojis for the actor in the comment section.
Recently, Mira had also given a glimpse at how the actor woke her up at Maldives when she wanted to sleep. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a video clip of their stunning room.
On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey in which he will essay the role of a cricketer. The sports drama will be releasing on December 31 this year. It stars Pankaj Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Sharad Kelkar. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama with the same name.
