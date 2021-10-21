Shahid Kapoor goes from moon walking to bhangra on Maldives vacay & beats our mid week blues; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor goes from moon walking to bhangra on Maldives vacay & beats our mid week blues; WATCH
 Shahid Kapoor recently took some days off from his work and spent quality time with his family at Maldives. The place is the preferred destination among celebrities. Many actors have been spotted there in recent times. Coming back to the Kabir Singh actor, he has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on his social media handle and gave a glimpse of his exotic vacation. Shahid visit the island country with wife Mira and kids Misha and Zain. 

Today, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he was seen doing moon-walking in the room's patio. In the video, he is seen wearing black swimming shorts and sunglasses. Later on in the video, he is also seen doing some bhangra. The caption reads, “Moon walking my way into just another day like.” Fans also dropped heart emojis for the actor in the comment section.

Recently, Mira had also given a glimpse at how the actor woke her up at Maldives when she wanted to sleep. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a video clip of their stunning room.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey in which he will essay the role of a cricketer. The sports drama will be releasing on December 31 this year. It stars Pankaj Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Sharad Kelkar. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama with the same name.  

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor set to play a paratrooper in Bull, teams up with Bhushan Kumar, Amar Butala & Garima Mehta

Credits: Shahid Kapoor Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : They obviously haven’t travelled much because they get so overexcited about being in Maldives
REPLY 0 17 hours ago
Anonymous : The whole of bullywood need to move to Maldives (which they don’t even pronounce correctly). It seems like it’s the only place in the world they go to beside London.
REPLY 0 17 hours ago

