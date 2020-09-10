Shahid Kapoor goes on a photo sharing spree as he gives fans a sneak peek of his new look

Shahid Kapoor posted a monochrome mirror selfie with his muscles making an appearance. Check out his latest photos below.

rarely shaves his beard, but when he does, the actor makes sure to document it on social media. On Thursday, Shahid took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos and flaunted his new look which he debuted a day ago. If you haven't been in loop, let us tell you that Shahid went for a clean shaven look recently and fans couldn't help but fall in love all over again. Now, the actor has revealed his slight stubble and long hair and seems like fans are loving this as well.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a monochrome mirror selfie with his muscles making an appearance. In the picture, Shahid's long locks are visible as the actor shut his eyes for the photo and wrote, "Feelin’ it." Thousands of fans dropped love struck and heart emojis. Not just that, the actor also shared some photos on his Instagram Story and revealed that he is off for his 'night rides' as his bicycle was seen in the background.

Take a look at Shahid's latest posts:

Wife Mira Rajput also seemed to be in the mood for some social media PDA as she shared an adorable picture of the two. Shating a stunning black and white selfie, Mira called it, "Yin&Yang." What are your thoughts on Shahid's latest look -- with beard or clean shaven? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

