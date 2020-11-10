Shahid Kapoor goofs around with wife Mira as he comments on her latest video: No one takes you seriously

Mira Kapoor was dishing out some important advice to parents, but Shahid Kapoor seemed to be in a goofy mood. Check out his comment below.

and wife Mira Rajput are one of the most adored Bollywood couples on social media. The couple, who tied the knot five years ago, often surprise their fans with their family pictures and two cute little kids. Recently, Mira Rajput began a video series and one of her latest video was on children and how to keep them active and less restless.

Admitting that handling kids is not an easy task, Mira in the video said, "I am sure that all of you who have kids or have kids in the family know that because of the pandemic, our kids are indoors, they are getting bored of their toys very quickly and they are getting very restless. Because I have been through this myself, I know exactly where you are coming from. Trust me, there are times when I have gone and hidden in the bathroom, hoping that my kids find their dad instead."

While Mira was dishing out some important advice to parents, Shahid Kapoor seemed to be in a goofy mood and left a comment saying that no one takes her seriously. However, it goes without saying, that the actor was simply joking around. Shahid's comment on Mira's video read, "No ones taking you seriously cause you looking too young to be a mom of 2."

Check out Shahid's comment below:

Shahid, on the other hand, has been quite active on the gram and has been sharing some stunning selfies and photos from the sets of his upcoming film Jersey.

