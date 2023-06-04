Shahid Kapoor had 'two spoons, a plate' at home before marriage; Mira Rajput asked him ‘How do you live?’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood film industry. From their PDAs to social media posts, the couple makes us go ‘aww’ with everything they do. Recently, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the condition of his house before his wedding to Mira Rajput and we bet this will leave you in shock.

Shahid Kapoor had ‘two spoons and a plate’ before Mira Rajput moved in

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. It is not unknown that his decision surprised everyone as Mira was not from a filmy background. Recently, the actor revealed that before Mira stepped into his life, he only lived with ‘two spoons and a plate’ at his place.

In an interview, Shahid Kapoor revealed his home condition before marrying Mira Rajput. The actor said, “When we got married, I had just shifted into a house, and so Mira came into that house.” According to the actor, Mira had a lot of complaints about it. She asked him how he lived with only two spoons and a plate. Shahid replied to her, “I live alone, how do you want me to live?”

Talking about Mira’s reaction, Shahid further added, “She said we don’t even have a set. What if guests come, how do you serve people? I said ‘I don’t know, we order out.’” But now the actor and his wife own a new duplex apartment. Shahid added that Mira made their house the way she wanted it to be and she was happy. Lastly he said, “It is a house which is made for the family and so both of us have worked towards it.”

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Bloody Daddy. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor will be seen in an exciting avatar which you have never seen. From June 9 you can stream the film on Jio Cinema. Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor also has a film lined up opposite Kriti Sanon. He recently wrapped up the shooting for the same.

