Shahid Kapoor is handsomely 'working it' out for the lens in this PIC; See here

and Mira Rajput are one of the strongest couples in Bollywood. He always treats his fans with his new pictures and fans also gaga over him. The actor also shares his stunning pictures on social media which keeps his loved ones hooked. Today also it was no different. He has given a glimpse of his hardworking Sunday. The actor is very busy as he is seen shooting. But his picture has left his fans in awe. Many are dropping comments and even heart emojis.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shahid wrote, “Work it”. In the photo, Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing a grey loose sleeveless hoodie. His muscular biceps and triceps are stealing the show. On top of it, his expressions are making the hearts of his fans skip a beat. One of the fans wrote, “Mera favourite hero”. On Saturday, the actor had shared a post after his film Haider completed seven years. He wrote, “To be or not to be. An actor or a star. Looking outside or deep within. To find meaning or be meaningless. To dare or to submit. To hold on or to let go. The many questions an actor faces at a critical juncture in his journey of choosing who he decides to be. The possibilities are many. But there is only one right one. #haider you helped me find me. Ever indebted to you for that. HUM HAIN !!”

Take a look here:

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is backed by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. It is slated to release on Diwali 2021. Apart this, Shahid is also shooting for Raj and DK's web show with Raashi Khanna.

