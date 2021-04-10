Shahid Kapoor is 'happy' about son Zain filling in for him as Mira Rajput reveals 'millennial mom fail' moment

Mira Rajput took to social media to share a video in which she revealed how her son Zain Kapoor misplaced her beauty sponge. Actor Shahid Kapoor seemed to be loving his son's naughty shenanigans with Mira.

Among the cutest families in showbiz, and Mira Rajput with their kids Misha and Zain make for a picture-perfect squad every time they step out. And now, it looks like Shahid and Mira's son, Zain is turning out to be the naughty in the family as his mom took to social media to reveal one of the recent incidents related to his cute shenanigans at home. Mira, who is pretty active on her social media handle, shared how Zain misplaced her makeup sponge and the 'millennial mom fail' seemed to have left Shahid feeling 'so happy' about his son Zain's naughty act.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a video in which she is seen telling netizens how she went looking for her makeup sponge and found it in her son Zain's inflatable swimming pool. She also showed that when she found it, it was in a damaged state. Mira is seen saying 'The hell' as she seemed baffled by her son's naughty act. However, on the other hand, dad Shahid seemed to be loving Zain's goofy shenanigans as he dropped a comment and wrote, "I'm so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained."

Mira shared the video and wrote, "#Kidshappen Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #shithappens." Ishaan Khatter also dropped a laughter emoticon with a happy tear emoticon in the comments and wrote Zain's nickname, 'Zuzah.'

Take a look: (Click on Mira's picture to see the video)

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently away and out of town to shoot is project and the actor seemed to be really enjoying his son's goofy shenanigans with Mira. Recently, Shahid and Mira were in the news after the latter conducted an "Ask Me" session on Instagram and answered several questions related to the actor and their personal life. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film will release on November 5, 2021.

