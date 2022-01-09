Shahid Kapoor is a happy man as he enjoys 'Punjab Di Thand' and treats fans with new photos.

Shahid Kapoor mildly shocked his fans last week when he sported a clean shaven face on the gram. The actor trimmed off his beard and smiled for the camera as he flaunted his beardless face. On Sunday, he treated his fans with more photos as he strolled the streets of Punjab.

On Sunday morning, Shahid dropped a selfie and flaunted his chiselled jawline as he braved the Punjab cold. Wearing warm winter clothes and a black jacket, Shahid captioned his photo, "Punjab di thand…(heart emoji)." The actor's selfie sent his fans into a frenzy who were smitten by it.

One fan wrote, "Punjab di thand main tussi garmi faila rahe ho Shahid (In Punjab's winter, you are spreading your hotness)." While another fan remarked, "Shahid Di Thand." The actor also took to his Instagram Story to drop a selfie wishing his fans good morning.

Check out Shahid's photos below:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey was set to release on 31 December. However, the makers pushed the film's release owing to the rising Covid-19 cases and closure of cinemas in places like Delhi.

On the personal front, the actor will soon move into a sprawling new home in Mumbai. The actor revealed that he, Mira and their two kids are likely to move in this year. Click link below to read more details.

