Shahid Kapoor has always got Mira Rajput's back and THIS monochrome selfie of the 'Yin & Yang' couple is proof

Mira Rajput set the internet ablaze on Thursday as she shared the most adorable selfie with husband Shahid Kapoor. The couple surely stole the show with their monochrome selfie as they posed together.
Actor Shahid Kapoor recently wished wife Mira Rajput in the most adorable way on her birthday with a beautiful picture of her and left netizens in complete awe. While the actor has been spending time at home with Mira and kids Misha and Zain, he often shares what he's up to on social media. Not just Shahid, even wife Mira keeps fans updated with their fun time at home. On Thursday, the couple took their PDA to the next level when Mira shared an adorable selfie with husband Shahid. 

Taking to Instagram, Mira tagged herself and Shahid as 'Yin & Yang,' as she shared a monochrome picture of the two. In the photo, Shahid is seen standing behind Mira as she clicked the selfie and it surely proves that the Jersey star has got his wife's back always. Mira is seen clad in a striped top in the photo, while Shahid is seen flaunting his 'no beard' look that he recently even shared in a photo on his Instagram handle. 

Mira recently turned a year older and celebrated her special day at home with Shahid and her kids Misha and Zain. Zain too turned 2 on September 5 and Mira shared glimpses of his birthday celebration at home on social media. 

Yin&Yang

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Meanwhile, the actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic while his fans are waiting for his film shoot to resume. Prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh with Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur for Jersey remake. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film that originally starred Nani. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. 

