Shahid Kapoor has an apt reply on who will replace Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan; Find out

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a career high as his last released web series Farzi was loved by all. Fans loved it and the actor’s performance was appreciated. The action thriller series helmed by Raj and DK also starred Rashii Khanna in a pivotal role. The actor is all set for the release of his next film Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He is on a promotional spree and is pouring his heart out in his interviews. In a recent interview with News 18, the actor revealed the name of the actor who can replace Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

If you have seen Pathaan then you would remember the end credit scene where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan sit together and talk about who can replace them. In the interview, Shahid Kapoor was first asked if he has watched the Siddharth Anand directorial. The actor replied with an affirmative. When the interviewer asked him about the scene where the two superstars talk about the one who will replace them, the Bloody Daddy actor replied, “They can’t be replaced.” Shahid further questioned the reporter, “Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who did they replace? Wouldn’t it be disrespectful to say that they replaced somebody? They found themselves. So I think the actors from this generation have to find themselves and they will find their audience. I respect the actors in this generation and I think some of them have done phenomenal work. I think at an early stage in their career some of the actors, may I say my generation or maybe Hrithik Roshan down all the way till Varun and Vicky and all these boys. I feel all of them have done some fantastic work.”

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Apart from Bloody Daddy which also stars Diana Penty in a pivotal role, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s untitled film. He also has a film with Kriti Sanon whose first poster was released recently.

