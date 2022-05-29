Shahid Kapoor has a busy Sunday, gets spotted outside dance classes; PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in the official Hindi remake of Nani starrer Jersey. He starred opposite Mrunal Thakur in the film. Well, there is never a dull moment when paps spot the actor outside his house and today was one such day. Shahid seemed to have had a busy Sunday as the actor was spotted outside his dance classes looking dapper in casual attire and a cap.

In the pictures, we can see Shahid Kapoor wearing a grey t-shirt over his blue tracks. He looked cool in his full grown beard and moustache look and wore black sunglasses. Shahid completed his look with a white cap that he wore in the opposite direction and paired his attire with white sports shoes. He held his mug in one hand and from the other hand smiled and greeted the paps. The actor posed stylishly for the paps before he sat in his car.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, recently in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the producer duo Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani confirmed that they are looking to spin Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh also into a franchise. This came after the success of the recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

When asked about the projects which they think should be a franchise, Bhushan Kumar said, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part.” Murad Khetani agrees, “Yes, the character is so popular that we should think of a story for him.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an Amazon original in the role of a con artist in Raj and DK’s next web series titled Farzi co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. He will also be seen sporting his action avatar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next untitled action film that was shot extensively in the middle east.

