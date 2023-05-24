Shahid Kapoor has done 99 percent of action in Bloody Daddy reveals Ali Abbas Zafar

Ever since the first look of Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy was released, the excitement levels of the fans knew no limits. After his spectacular performance in Raj and DK-led web show Farzi, the actor is back with his next feature which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This film co-stars Diana Penty and is produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment and is going to be presented by Jio Studios. Today at the trailer launch event of Bloody Daddy, the director spoke his heart out about the action sequence and how Shahid did it on his own.

Ali Abbas Zafar on Shahid Kapoor’s action sequence in Bloody Daddy

It was evident from the teaser itself that Bloody Daddy will see Shahid Kapoor in a hardcore action sequence. He was seen performing a lot of stunts and we bet fans are eagerly waiting to see more of it. Well, talking about the same, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “With Shahid, one thing which was never a problem was the action. He has a great understanding of movement and dance. Action is all about rhythm. The action unit was like wow, he has such a great process of understanding. 99% of the action in the film is real and he has done it all,” quipped the director.

Shahid Kapoor And Ali Abbas Zafar Have An Exciting Slate Of Movie Releases

Shahid Kapoor shot for the film during Covid-19 and it was shot on a start-to-finish schedule. The actor then moved on to Farzi and then also shot for a romantic film under the banner Maddock Films, co-starring Kriti Sanon, which is expected to see a theatrical release in October. On the other hand, Ali Abbas Zafar released his film Jogi starring Diljit Dosanjh, and is working hard on his next biggie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film is tentatively set to release in Christmas 2023.

