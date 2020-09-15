Shahid Kapoor has an epic reply after Ishaan Khatter asks him about looking ageless in his clean shaven look

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in sports drama Jersey.

is currently holidaying at their holiday home in Punjab with wife Mira Rajput and kids- Zain and Misha before he gets busy with the shooting for Jersey. While Shahid was sporting a bearded look throughout the lockdown, but finally, the actor has bid adieu to his beard as he is seen sporting a clean-shaven look. Thanks to social media, Shahid Kapoor has been treating his fans to a series of selfies while showing off his clean-shaven look, and one such selfie caught the attention of young brother Ishaan Khatter.

Yes, Ishaan left a comment praising his big brother for looking suave at the age of 39 as he wrote, “So that’s what it feels like to be ageless thu thu,” and to this, Shahid replied, ‘Did you just spit on me.” Well, we totally love these brothers and their camaraderie and we would want to do ‘thu thu’ to their relationship. That said, these days, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are busy with the promotions of Khaali Peeli and the film will witness an OTT release on October 2020. As for Shahid, he was last seen in Sandeep Banta’s Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen as a cricketer in sports drama Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

During a recent interview, Mira Rajput had revealed that Shahid has been making the most of the lockdown as he has been spending ample time with the kids and teaching them cycling and playing football with them and also, cooking pasta for Mira.

