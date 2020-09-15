  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shahid Kapoor has an epic reply after Ishaan Khatter asks him about looking ageless in his clean shaven look

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in sports drama Jersey.
330893 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 12:27 pm
Shahid Kapoor has an epic reply after Ishaan Khatter asks him about looking ageless in his clean shaven lookShahid Kapoor has an epic reply after Ishaan Khatter asks him about looking ageless in his clean shaven look
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shahid Kapoor is currently holidaying at their holiday home in Punjab with wife Mira Rajput and kids- Zain and Misha before he gets busy with the shooting for Jersey. While Shahid was sporting a bearded look throughout the lockdown, but finally, the actor has bid adieu to his beard as he is seen sporting a clean-shaven look. Thanks to social media, Shahid Kapoor has been treating his fans to a series of selfies while showing off his clean-shaven look, and one such selfie caught the attention of young brother Ishaan Khatter.

Yes, Ishaan left a comment praising his big brother for looking suave at the age of 39 as he wrote, “So that’s what it feels like to be ageless thu thu,” and to this, Shahid replied, ‘Did you just spit on me.” Well, we totally love these brothers and their camaraderie and we would want to do ‘thu thu’ to their relationship. That said, these days, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are busy with the promotions of Khaali Peeli and the film will witness an OTT release on October 2020. As for Shahid, he was last seen in Sandeep Banta’s Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen as a cricketer in sports drama Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

During a recent interview, Mira Rajput had revealed that Shahid has been making the most of the lockdown as he has been spending ample time with the kids and teaching them cycling and playing football with them and also, cooking pasta for Mira. 

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So that’s what it feels like to be in front of a camera

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor kickstarts the week with a monochrome pic & his chiselled jawline will make you swoon

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 10 hours ago

Look at the younger brother's face and tell me how many kids with that face would get a movie without nepotism?

Anonymous 14 hours ago

you're too much loved.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement