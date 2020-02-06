Shahid Kapoor has a light day at the gym today as he ditches his workout for dance; Watch Video

Shahid Kapoor seems to have a rather chill day at the gym today as he goofs around with his trainer.

's fitness level has always been commendable. It was from 2004 film Fida that Shahid Kapoor shed his chocolate boy image and went on to do intense roles. The actor also worked on his physique and transformed into perfection in no time. Be it acting or his good looks, Shahid has always been making the ladies go gaga over him. The Kabir Singh fame seems to be an avid gym enthusiast too. He is often spotted by the papps on his way to the gym.

Going by his six-pack abs and muscles, it is evident that Shahid Kapoor is a gymaholic! He loves working out and follows a strict fitness regime. However, it seems like a rather chill day for Shahid Kapoor at the gym today as he ditches his usual workout for dance. A few hours ago, Shahid shared a boomerang video on his Instagram handle where he and his trainer are seen pulling off dance steps and goofing around at the gym. Dressed in all grey athleisure, Shahid seems to be having fun. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has pulled up his socks once again for Jersey after his last blockbuster Kabir Singh. Jersey is an official Hindi remake of Gowtham Tinnanuri's film of the same name. The sports drama stars Shahid as a 36-years old cricketer who aims to make a comeback in the Indian Cricket team after a 10-year sabbatical. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor and is slated for August 28, 2020 release.

