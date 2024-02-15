Shahid Kapoor has touching reaction to little fan dancing on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's title track

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is receiving a good response from a section of multiplex audience. Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with tweets from people who have enjoyed the film in the cinemas.

Recently, a fan shared a video of his little son dancing in the theater as the film's title song plays on the big screen. Excited to see his little fan's response, Shahid had a heartwarming reaction.

Shahid Kapoor reacts to a little fan dancing to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's title track

After a fan shared the video of his little one dancing to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's title track on X, Shahid Kapoor couldn't stop himself from reacting. Resharing the video on his timeline, he wrote, "Soooo cuteee," followed by a red heart emoji.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's box office

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya took a fair start at the box office, showing decent jumps over the weekend. But what's heartening is that it's sustaining well on the weekdays. In fact, the film showed a jump in collections on Wednesday, i.e., Valentine's Day, taking the 6-day total to 39.90 crore. Looking at the trend, the film will easily cross the 50-crore mark before the end of the second weekend.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

TBMAUJ is the story of Aryan (Shahid Kapoor), a tech developer and an eligible bachelor struggling to find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt, is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in the USA. Aryan goes to the USA for a project headed by his aunt. Here, he meets Sifra (Kriti Sanon) and falls in love with her, only to realize that she's a female robot named Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, aka Sifra.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the film hit theaters on February 9.

