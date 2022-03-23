Shahid Kapoor is here to wish all his fans ‘hello’ with this dapper selfie; Do not miss his shoes

Shahid Kapoor is one of the top actors in Bollywood currently. Fans love to see the pictures and videos that he shares on social media. Ever since the actor has announced his movie Jersey, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen. But the release date of the film had been pushed due to the rising COVID-19 cases. Till the film is released, Shahid is making sure to keep his fans hooked with his stylish selfies like today.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him sitting right in front of the mirror. In the picture, we can see Shahid in a loose t-shirt and shorts of the same colour. He is sitting on a chair with a teacup kept in front of him on the table. He holds his phone with one hand and with an intense look on his face the actor poses for the picture. Do not miss out on his multi-coloured shoes and green and white socks. Sharing this picture on his Instagram stories, Shahid wrote, ‘Hello there’.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid will be soon seen in Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, along with Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to release theatrically on the 14th of April. Shahid also has his web series helmed by Raj and DK in the pipeline.

