Shahid Kapoor hilariously dances to 'Koi Mil Gaya' in THIS new video from his Europe trip; Watch

Shahid Kapoor may have returned from his all-boys trip to Europe but seems like he is still not over the fun he had during his vacation. The ‘Jersey’ actor on Sunday night shared a throwback video of the Europe trip in which he can be seen dancing with a man on Shah Rukh Khan's song ‘Koi Mil gaya’ in a super hilarious way. He also captioned the video as ‘Main toh hil gaya’. He looked seemingly happy throughout the video as he was able to bring his funny side to the streets of Europe. For those unaware, he recently took an all-boys motorcycling trip to Europe with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, and Suved Luhia. They had been documenting the whole trip and offering glimpses of the travel for their fans.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, the ‘Haider’ actor was spotted outside his dance classes looking dapper in casual attire and a cap. In the pictures, Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a grey t-shirt over his blue tracks. He looked cool in his full-grown beard and moustache look and wore black sunglasses. Shahid completed his look with a white cap that he wore in the opposite direction and paired his attire with white sports shoes. He held his mug in one hand and from the other hand smiled and greeted the paps. The actor posed stylishly for the paps before he sat in his car.

On the work front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Jersey', co-starring Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama which had Nani in the lead. Next, he will be making an OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi, helmed by Raj and DK. He will be sharing screen space with Regina Cassandra, Raashii Khanna, and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi.