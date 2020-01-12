Shahid Kapoor on his injury: Jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that

Shahid Kapoor opened up about his injury on the sets of the sports-based drama Jersey. This is what the actor had to tell his fans.

is currently busy prepping up for his upcoming sports drama Jersey. The film went on floors in Chandigarh recently and the actor had also begun prep to step into the role of a cricketer much earlier. Shahid was away for the next 50 days for a run on a schedule that the team put in place for Jersey. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Shahid has been injured on the sets of the sports-based drama. A source said, "Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out!"

Shahid was recently spotted with his wife Mira Rajput where Shahid had covered his mouth with a mask in order to cover the stitches and keep it clean. Fans have been showing concern for the actor on his injury on social media. Thanking his fans for the concern and talking about his recovery, Shahid tweeted, "Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all."

Check out Shahid Kapoor's tweet here:

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

A source had said that as a thorough professional Shahid is doing everything in his power to speed up recovery so he can resume the shoot in 4 - 5 days. Jersey is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. Jersey is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same title, also directed by Tinnanuri. Jersey marks the reunion of Shahid with his father Pankaj Kapoor on screen after 4 years.

