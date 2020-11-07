Shahid Kapoor hones his skills with bat as he sweats in cricket ground for Jersey preparation; See Pic

Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Jersey, is busy acing the batting skills these days for the movie.

, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, has been the apple of everyone’s eye with the incredible performance in the romantic drama. His stint as Kabir Singh won a million of hearts and the handsome hunk has proved his mettle all over again. While his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the silver screen, Shahid is working hard for his next project. To note, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor will be next seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey.

Interestingly, the movie will feature Shahid playing the role of a cricketer. While this will be the first time that the Padmaavat actor will be seen in this role on the silver screen, Sasha is leaving no stone unturned to give the movie his best shot. He has been working hard on honing his skills with the bat. In fact, as Shahid has recently resumed the preparation of the movie post the COVID 19 lockdown, he has been seen sweating hard at the cricket ground. Shahid even shared a picture of himself from Jersey preparation at the ground. In the pic, the actor was dressed in an all black outfit and was seen padded up as he made his way to pitch holding the cricket bat. He captioned the image as, “#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhan”.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s pic from Jersey preparation:

For the uninitiated, Jersey happens to be the Bollywood remake of 2019 release Telugu sports drama of the same name which featured Nani in the lead. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also feature Mrunal Takhur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

