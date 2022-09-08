Shahid Kapoor hosts birthday bash for Mira Kapoor; Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Kunal Kemmu and more attend

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. These two never fail in giving us couple goals and we can see their love only growing after 7 years of marriage and two children--daughter Misha (2016) and son Zain (2018). On Wednesday, Mira turned a year old and to make it more special, her husband and actor Shahid hosted a celebration at a restaurant in Mumbai for their close industry friends and family.

Shahid and Mira were joined by Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, mother Neelima Azim, father Pankaj Kapoor with his wife Supriya Pathak, and their daughter Sanah Kapoor. Apart from them, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Pragya Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Kunal Kemmu, and newlyweds Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta also arrived for the celebration. Meanwhile, for the occasion, the Kabir Singh actor sported a printed shirt, while Mira wore a black dress. The couple also all smiled as they posed for the paparazzi.