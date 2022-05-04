Shahid Kapoor on how he connected with daughter Misha Kapoor during Jersey: Had a protective feeling

Shahid Kapoor has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days courtesy of the success of his last release Jersey. The actor was seen playing the role of a cricketer in this Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey has opened to rave reviews from the audience and everyone has been in awe of Shahid’s performance in the movie. Recently, Shahid opened up on how he had connected with Jersey on a personal level and said that he had connected more with Misha while shooting for the movie.

Talking to Bombay Times, Shahid said that he was having a protective feeling toward his daughter, a feeling where he was living life through her, being there for her and not letting her get affected by anything that happens in his life. “When I saw the original, I felt it was extremely inspiring. It makes you feel motivated and elevated. You feel ki main apne bacche ki nazron mein khud ko ek katra bhi kam nahi hone de sakta… It all begins as a self-oriented journey of trying to prove what you are capable of as an artiste, but with time, you realise that it’s nothing if you don’t represent it. As a parent, you have to represent all that you want your child to work towards and inculcate. You have to lead by example,” he added.

Apart from Shahid, Jersey also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. Interestingly, the movie marked Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal and their chemistry won hearts.