Shahid Kapoor on huge expectations from Jersey post Kabir Singh: Really happy with what we have done so far

Shahid Kapoor said, "Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team."

has had a great 2019 as his last release, Kabir Singh, managed to make big box office numbers. The movie is an official remake of Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and was in fact, received very well, despite the constant argument regarding the misogyny it reeks off. None the less, the movie did well and Shahid's acting skills were appreciated for the same. The movie also co-starred Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Shahid was gearing up for his upcoming release, Jersey, another remake of the south film, Nani. The actor was shooting for the film when the lockdown was announced and hence, everything came to a standstill. None the less, it looks like he is as pumped up about it, as anyone would be. During his Twitter chat, a fan asked him, 'Huge Expectations From Jersey After Kabir Singh, Pls Share Something About It With Us?' To this, the actor went on to reply, 'Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team.'

Check out Shahid Kapoor's tweet here:

Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team. https://t.co/wsCYinUNK6 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Among other things, he also spoke about keeping up with the lockdown and how to stay positive in such difficult times. When a fan asked him about doing household chores, the actor revealed that he has been assigned the duty of doing dishes. The actor had a fun chat and before the chat, he also spoke about how PM Narendra Modi's speech yesterday was very powerful.

