Shahid Kapoor hugs his mom Neliima Azeem on Mother's Day; Latter sends him 'mommy love'

On the beautiful occasion of Mother’s Day, the sweet wishes have flooded social media. Several celebrities from the tinsel town of Bollywood posted adorable pictures with their mothers or kids to celebrate the day. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal, they all treated their fans with some dreamy photos. To join the bandwagon, Shahid Kapoor too took to Instagram to share a cute picture with his mother Neliiam Azeem.

In the picture, the Kabir Singh actor adorably hugged his mother Neliiam. They looked oh-so-cute in the photograph and their sweet and unbreakable bond is also reflected in the snap. While sharing the post, the actor wrote, “BLISS!! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL THE AMAZING MOMMIES.” As soon he posted the photograph, Neliiam reacted to it and commented, “Love you sunny boy ..sending mommy love.” Fans too dropped sweet comments in the comment section. A user wrote, “Beautiful Mother & Son !” Another fan commented, “Mom’s magic.”

See Shahid Kapoor’s post here:

See Neliiam Azeem’s reaction here:

Speaking about his professional career, Shahid was last seen in the movie Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The actor was seen playing the role of a cricketer in this Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama. It was helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

In addition to this, he will make his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s Farzi. The actor will be sharing the screen space with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from them, the web show will also star Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

