Shahid Kapoor hugs Mira Rajput as he wishes fans on Valentine’s Day; Proud wifey says ‘I love you’

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are an adorable couple of Bollywood. They never shy away from expressing love for each other. Both regularly share a lot of pictures on the social handle. Today is Valentine’s Day and already many celebrities have shared their pictures with partners. Some have even revealed their plan of celebration. Mira has also shared the picture of what she has received from Shahid on this special day. The star's wife is very happy as she mentions ‘I Love You’.

She has received a beautiful set of flowers of all colours. Mira is overwhelmed by the gift and has shared the glimpse on her Instagram stories. Shahid also shared a picture on his Instagram wishing his wife Valentine’s Day. In the picture, Mira is seen giving a kiss on his neck while he captures the moment in the camera. He has captioned it as ‘Happy valentines guys.Happy Monday with the love of my life.” Fans have also wished them in the comment section.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in a sports drama Jersey which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021, but it was postponed due to COVID 19.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film Jersey which had Nani in the lead role. Besides, Shahid will soon be making his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s upcoming project.

