Shahid Kapoor is husband goals as he misses wifey Mira Rajput on boys' trip with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of Bollywood's cutest couples and a wonderful example of a match made in heaven. Since their wedding, the two have never missed an opportunity to share a glimpse of their married lives with their followers. The two always make headlines with their adorable pictures together and love to have hilarious banter on Instagram. They are goofy, cute, and gorgeous. Also, they are so in love that it just gives us hope that soul mates do exist. Currently, Shahid is on a biking trip along with his brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and their boy gang. While the boys are having a lot of fun, just a few hours ago, Shahid uploaded an adorable story where he confessed he is missing his wifey just too much.

In the selfie that Shahid Kapoor shared on his Instagram story, he looked just so handsome. He wore a white shirt with the first few buttons undone and also wore a pair of shades. While his dapper look just made our hearts flutter, his little note with the picture won us over. He wrote, “When in the middle of a biking trip all you can think of if why is mi amore not here… @mira.kapoor.” Oh my god, we are not crying - you are!

Take a look at Shahid's story HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the much-anticipated film Jersey. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama which had Nani in the lead.He now has Raj & DK’s web series titled Farzi. He will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna.

