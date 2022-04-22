Shahid Kapoor: I'm very fond of Kiara Advani & really like that she eats bottle guard- it's quite unique

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is one of the most loved movies. Be it the on-screen chemistry of Kiara and Shahid, the songs or their characters everything struck the right chords of the fans. Well, even today both the stars share a great bond with each other and it is evident on social media. Well, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan the Jersey actor was asked about his Kabir Singh co-star and he could not stop praising her.

Talking about Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he is very fond of her. He further said that while doing Kabir Singh he discovered what a talented actress Kiara is and how pretty, positive and professional she is. “I think Kiara will always be special because we have done a film together which was a very intense film and you know both of us have kind of experienced that craze that that film had together and she will always be my Preeti.” Revealing a very unique thing about the actress, Shahid said that one thing that he really likes about Kiara is that she likes doodhi (bottle gourd). “She is one of the only people I know who like all these watery vegetables. Me and Kiara used to sit together and discuss yaar aaj doodhi kha rahe hai”.

Meanwhile, talking about Jersey, the film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also made the original movie. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film also stars the former’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a key role. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a failed cricketer who gets back to the field for his son.

