Shahid Kapoor impresses all as he clicks Ishaan Khatter and his 'mammoth' biceps; PIC

Among the popular stars in Bollywood who share a great bond and often put it on display on social media, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are on top. The brothers often drop special posts on social media with each other that give us a peek at their fun banter with each other. Be it sweating it out together or just leaving quirky comments on each other's posts, Shahid and Ishaan know how to win hearts of fans. Keeping up with it, recently, Shahid turned photographer for brother Ishaan and clicked him in the frame.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan shared a cool photo in which one could see the Beyond The Clouds actor posing in an intense look. Sharing the photo, Ishaan tagged Shahid as the photographer and expressed that he only wanted to use the 'mammoth' emoticon. In the photo, Ishaan could be seen flaunting his huge and ripped biceps in a sleeveless tee. The actor seemed to be impressed by them. In his caption, Ishaan wrote, "just wanted to use this mammoth emoji @shahidkapoor."

Take a look:

Recently, Shahid took to his handle on social media and dropped the cutest glimpses from his morning with Mira Rajput. The photos left netizens in awe of the couple and even Ishaan could not resist commenting on it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of Nani starrer Jersey. It is slated to release on December 31, 2021. Besides this, Shahid will be seen in Raj and DK's web series as well. The show will also star Raashi Khanna in it.

Also Read|Mira Rajput looks like a dream as she seeks the light and Shahid Kapoor is all hearts for her