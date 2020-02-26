Shahid Kapoor is ‘incomplete’ without Mira Rajput & his adorable reply to her blurred pic wins the internet

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to reply to his wife Mira Rajput on a recent photo that she shared from his birthday celebration. The Jersey star won over his fans with one adorable reply. Check it out.

A day back, turned 39 and celebrated with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain in Chandigarh. While photos and videos from his birthday celebration kept doing rounds on social media all day, it was Shahid’s wife Mira whose photo upload left the internet baffled. The blurry moment between Mira and Shahid was captured in all its glory and the star wife shared it on social media leaving netizens confused. However, the cherry one the cake came from Shahid and it is the best thing you’ll see all day.

Shahid replied to Mira on the photo and expressed that the photo that is blurry is a contrast to the clarity in his heart about being with her. Shahid wrote, "This blurred moment is quite the juxtaposition to the clarity I have in my heart about being so incomplete without you.” Well seeing the reply, fans couldn’t help but call Shahid ‘husband of the year.’ While Shahid has always been a doting husband, often Mira shares adorable photos on social media with him that paints social media red with love.

Meanwhile, fans are still trying to recover from the adorable photos from Shahid’s 39th birthday celebration in Chandigarh. Dad Pankaj Kapur was also present when the cake was being cut. Misha and Zain were snapped with dad Shahid and mom Mira in customized Tommy Singh tees a day back and their photos broke the internet. Meanwhile, Shahid is currently shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey remake with Mrunal Thakur. The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Arvind and Dil Raju. It is slated to be released on August 28, 2020.

