Shahid Kapoor indulges in some ‘hashtag self-love’ between shots; See PIC to know how

Shahid Kapoor has been quite active on social media recently. The Udta Punjab actor is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited sports drama Jersey. The release of the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial has been postponed quite a few times due to the pandemic. But it is finally hitting the cinemas on the 14th of April. Now, ahead of the big day, the actors and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. While Shahid has been keeping quite busy with the same, a few hours back, he took to his Instagram stories and indulged in some self-love. Read on to find out how.

Last night, Shahid took to the ‘stories’ feature on his Instagram space and dropped a rather striking mirror selfie. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a grey tee-shirt atop a striped attire. Needless to say, Shahid quite nailed his selfie game. From his caption, it looks like the actor too liked how the photo turned out. His caption read, “Hey there…between shots never miss a moment to take a mirror selfie #Selflove”.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story:

Talking about the film, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a failed cricketer named Arjun who goes back to the sport to impress his son. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and veteran actor, and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur. Apart from Jersey, Shahid Kapoor has Raj and DK’s web series alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, and Regina Cassandra. It will mark the actor’s digital debut.

