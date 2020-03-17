Shahid Kapoor invites trouble; BMC reprimands actor & gym owner for using gym despite city wide shutdown

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shahid Kapoor and gym owner have been reprimanded by the civic body for exclusively using the gym despite the city-wide shutdown of gym and malls amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has come down heavily on and gym owner for exclusively working out at AntiGravity Club in Bandra despite the city-wide shutdown of gym and malls amid the Coronavirus outbreak. As per Mumbai Mirror's report, the gym has now been sealed and the authorities have written to Shahid and the gym's owner reprimanding them for their behaviour. Shahid and wife Mira Rajput were snapped working out at the gym on Sunday evening for almost 2 hours.

Not just that, the gym was shut the entire day but only opened for the celeb and his wife in the evening around 5:30 pm. While the actor was spotted by the tabloid's photographer in the VIP section of the gym working out, Mira was seen in the general workout area. The couple spotted the paparazzi and left the gym from a separate exit.

Shahid's presence at the gym was defended by the gym owner Yudhistir Jaising who said that they were spending time at the gym since the actor is a 'close friend'. Shahid's PR team has not yet commented on the matter. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-West ward, Vinayak Vispute, told Mirror, “It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don’t follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked."

