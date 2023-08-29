Shahid Kapoor is handsome ‘Punjabi munda’ as he dons turban; poses with dad Pankaj Kapur in new PICS

Shahid Kapoor isn’t the most active Bollywood celebrity on Instagram, but every now and then he posts some stunning pictures of himself, and leaves fans swooning over him. He has a huge following on Instagram, with 42.1 million followers! The actor, who was last seen in Bloody Daddy, has now left fans in awe of him after he dropped some stunning pictures of himself in a turban. One of the pictures also features his dad Pankaj Kapur, who was also seen wearing a turban.

Shahid Kapoor poses with dad Pankaj Kapur in a turban

On Tuesday morning, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures of himself in a turban. The first picture shows him sitting with a hand on his bicep. Meanwhile, a helper ties the turban for him. He looks dapper in a black kurta, and his look with the off-white turban garnered a lot of love from his fans. In another picture, the actor is seen posing solo. Another picture shows him posing with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, who is also seen in an off-white turban.

Sharing the snaps, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Dad always says ghar pe Shaadi hogi to pag paega na.” Check out the post below!

As soon as Shahid Kapoor posted the pictures, fans showered his turban-clad look with love. While one commented, “Why so handsome?” another fan wrote, “Cute sa Mera punjabi munda.” A third fan wrote, “Why so handsome?” while another comment read, “Ye Munda dil le gaya.”

Shahid Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film released on OTT. He will next be seen with Kriti Sanon in a yet-untitled film helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film marks Shahid and Kriti’s first on-screen collaboration.

