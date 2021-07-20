Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter get reprimanded by mum Neliima & Mira Rajput in relatable home clip; Here's why

In a new edition of a home video, Mira Rajput took to social media to share a glimpse of how she and Neliima Azeem had an important message for Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The hilarious video was filmed by Ishaan and it will leave you laughing.

Tuesday began on a fun note for and Ishaan Khatter fans as Mira Rajput dropped an inside home video of their fun everyday shenanigans and this time, mum Neliima Azeem also was a part of it. Mira took to her handle to share a fun video that features Shahid, Ishaan and Neliima Azeem along with her. The clip was filmed by Ishaan while his mum Neliima and Shahid's wife Mira were reprimanding him and the Kabir Singh actor for using phones while talking at home.

In the video, in the beginning, we get to see Ishaan filming his bhabhi Mira and mom Neliima while talking to him and Shahid. The Dhadak actor then pans the camera to his mom and moves to brother Shahid when his mom Neliima can be heard telling 'Sasha' that when he is using the phone, he doesn't listen to the context of the conversation. Mira, on the other hand, is seen telling Ishaan, 'You have to listen to us with your eyes'. Post this, Ishaan is seen smiling in the mirror while recording himself. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "#HomeVideosPut down your phones Also Ishaan is literally documenting our lives even as we sleep.#familia #bts #that70sshow."

Click here to see the video:

Previously too, Ishaan had shared a hilarious video of his lockdown shenanigans with mum Neliima Azeem when he took away her chocolate and the senior actress reprimanded him for the same. She even told Ishaan that she will complain about him to his brother Shahid in the video. The video had left netizens as well as celebs in splits. Even Mira and Shahid could not stop laughing at the same.

A few weeks back, Mira had shared another video while chilling at home with Ishaan. Ishaan too had filmed Mira after locking her out on the balcony of her house. Post it, when Mira asked Ishaan to open the door, he recorded the fun banter. The cute family banter between Shahid, Ishaan, Mira and mum Neliima is bound to leave you feeling relatable.

