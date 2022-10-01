Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter groove to Michael Jackson’s song; Kunal Kemmu drops a hilarious comment
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter enjoyed a PJ dance party at home as they grooved to Michael Jackson’s songs.
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share a great bond, and the two are often serving major sibling goals. They also often share pictures from their road trips, family time, and much more on Instagram, and the photos go viral in no time at all. Now, Ishaan and Shahid have shared a video on Instagram which shows them flaunting their killer dance moves, and fans are going gaga over it. Looks like the two enjoyed an impromptu dance party in their PJs this morning, and grooved to Michael Jackson’s songs.
The video shared by Ishaan and Shahid shows them bringing the house down as they grooved to Michael Jackson’s song Smooth Criminal. Shahid and Ishaan are both amazing dancers, and they absolutely nailed the dance moves. Shahid can be seen wearing a grey tee with PJs, while Ishaan wore an all-black casual outfit at home. The video also shows a brief glimpse of their mom Neliima Azeem watching Ishaan and Shahid dance. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, “MJ in PJ !” Meanwhile, Ishaan commented, “Jamma jamma pyjama.” In another comment, Ishaan wrote, “Mom in the back being the cutest.”
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anil Kapoor and many others reacted to the video, however, it was Kunal Kemmu’s hilarious comment that garnered a lot of attention. Kunal wrote, “Very good boys.. next time I will teach you moon walk.” Take a look at the video below.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the crime thriller series Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action movie.
Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh. The actor also has Raja Menon’s Pippa in the pipeline. He is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.
