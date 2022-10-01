Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter groove to Michael Jackson’s song; Kunal Kemmu drops a hilarious comment

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share a great bond, and the two are often serving major sibling goals. They also often share pictures from their road trips, family time, and much more on Instagram, and the photos go viral in no time at all. Now, Ishaan and Shahid have shared a video on Instagram which shows them flaunting their killer dance moves, and fans are going gaga over it. Looks like the two enjoyed an impromptu dance party in their PJs this morning, and grooved to Michael Jackson’s songs.

The video shared by Ishaan and Shahid shows them bringing the house down as they grooved to Michael Jackson’s song Smooth Criminal. Shahid and Ishaan are both amazing dancers, and they absolutely nailed the dance moves. Shahid can be seen wearing a grey tee with PJs, while Ishaan wore an all-black casual outfit at home. The video also shows a brief glimpse of their mom Neliima Azeem watching Ishaan and Shahid dance. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, “MJ in PJ !” Meanwhile, Ishaan commented, “Jamma jamma pyjama.” In another comment, Ishaan wrote, “Mom in the back being the cutest.”