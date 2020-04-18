Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter gush over Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s cool ‘slo mo’ flip with dad Kunal Kemmu; WATCH

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share a cute slow-motion video of flipping his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in the air. His BFFs Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter couldn’t stop gushing over it. Check it out.

Actor Kunal Kemmu is making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown by spending it with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. While photos and videos of Inaaya leave the internet impressed, a recent video of the cute girl with her dad Kunal has impressed and Ishaan Khatter. Kunal shares a great bond of friendship with Shahid and Ishaan and together, they have gone on biker trips. Often Shahid and Ishaan react to Kunal’s photos with his daughter Inaaya.

Once again, Shahid and Ishaan couldn’t stop gushing over the stunt performed by Kunal and Inaaya. Kunal took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen acing a cool ‘flip’ in slow motion with his daughter Inaaya. Inaaya too can be seen counting on her dad blindly and the cute video is sure to blow your mind. As soon as Inaaya lands perfectly, she is heard bursting into laughter and Kunal too seems to join her.

Seeing this cute video, Shahid and Ishaan couldn’t hold back and left adorable comments on it. Kunal captioned the video as, “Flipping into the weekend. #girlpower #toddlerpower.” Shahid was in awe of the daddy-daughter duo and he wrote, “What a move.” On the other hand, Ishaan left two comments. In one he called Inaaya and Kunal’s daddy-daughter moment ‘Precious’ and in the other, he left a heart-eye emoji.

Check out Shahid and Ishaan’s comment on Inaaya and Kunal’s video:

Meanwhile, Kunal has been sharing photos and videos on social media with his cute munchkin, Inaaya and wife Soha Ali Khan. The photos of Inaaya with her parents often leave netizens in awe of the cute family. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan left a sweet comment on Kunal’s fabulous click of Soha and Inaaya a few days back. Well, it sure looks like stars are spending time with family amid Coronavirus lockdown.

