Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu enjoy a bike trip and bowling; Fans call them ‘terrific trio’

It’s no secret that Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu share a great camaraderie, and they are often seen taking trips and holidaying together. The boy gang loves taking bikes rides together, and just a few months ago, pictures from their Europe trip had gone viral on social media. Now, looks like they got together once again, and enjoyed a road trip early in the morning. They started the weekend on the right note, and headed for a bike ride, and a game of bowling, and the pictures are just too cool!

Ishaan Khatter recently took to his Instagram account to share some pictures from their outing. The first picture shows Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor posing with their bikes, while the next one shows a close up of their Starbucks coffee mugs. In the background, we can also see a sneak peek of Shahid and Kunal enjoying a game of bowling. We wonder who won! Sharing the pictures, Ishaan aptly captioned them, “Painting ‘town’ red w the gang.”

Fans were quick to shower love on their pictures, and one even suggested, “How about a reality tv series with you boys painting the town red!?” Another fan called them the ‘terrific trio’ and we quite agree! Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, earlier today, Shahid Kapoor shared a goofy picture of himself enjoying waffles for breakfast. He wrote, “Good morning #weekendvibes.” Ishaan Khatter let fans know it was him who clicked the picture. Ishaan dropped a comment that read, “Goof morning I click the best images.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film and will also be making his digital debut with Farzi, directed by The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Apart from this, he is also teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a love story.

Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Raja Menon’s Pippa, and horror comedy Phone booth alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kunal Kemmu recently announced his debut directorial film Madgaon Express. He will also be seen in Malang 2 and Kanjoos Makkhichoos.

