Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu & gang pose with their bikes in new PIC from their Europe trip

Shahid Kapoor, his brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and their friends are currently on a bike trip in Europe. The trio has been sharing pictures and videos on their social media from their trip. They are in France for the Euro Biking Trip 2022. And now, the Jab We Met actor shared yet another photo from his trips with his gang, in which they were seen posing with their swanky bikes.

Sharing the photo, Shahid captioned it: "#carpediem" Apart from Shahid, Ishaan and Kunal also shared a sneak peek into their boys' trip. Kunal wrote: "Looked cool… might REPEAT later" While Ishaan shared a video of him and his gang on their bikes. "Ride day 3," he captioned it. Fans have also been showering immense love on their social media posts. A user wrote: "Gang gang!!!! Sending you good vibes dada" Another user commented: "Multiverse of madness!" While a third user wrote: "@kunalkemmu sir @shahidkapoor sir @ishaankhatter sir favrts in one frame"

Check out Shahid Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the sports-drama film, Jersey, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Next, he will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi, directed by Raj & DK. The show also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, will be seen next in Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and will also star Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film is set to release in the cinemas on 9th Dec 2022 and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon Next, the Dhadak actor will feature in Phone Bhoot opposite Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kunal Kemmu and his wife-actor Soha Ali Khan recently launched their first children's book from the Inni and Bobo series. He will also be doing a movie titled, Kanjoos Makkhichoos with Vipul Shah. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

