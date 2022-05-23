Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Kunal Kemmu hang out in France; Fans call it 'Bollywood Boy Band album cover'

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu with some other friends went on a trip to Europe and have recently returned to India. The trio had the best time of their life. The trio had been documenting the whole trip and offering glimpses of the travel for their fans. However, Ishaan Khatter on Monday shared a post from the Europe trip with brother Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu captioning it as ‘Hangin’ out’. The actor posted three fun pictures amongst which the first shows Khatter, Kapoor, Kemmu and a friend chilling casually. Second photo shows Ishaan posing for the camera and the third and most hilarious picture shows the actual relationship between Ishaan and Shahid.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, ‘Boys are full in fire’, another fan said, ‘The third pic is more like a visual representation of “hungover” rather than “hangin’. A fan also called them outstanding. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu also shared two pictures on his Instagram. The first picture is from the Europe trip, same as the Dhadak actor, while the second one is a picture from 2019 with more colours in it. The Malang actor captioned it as ‘2022 and 2019 Boys in the hood, looking good’.

However, on Saturday night, Shahid and Ishaan were clicked at the Mumbai airport while returning from the trip. Shahid Kapoor sported a tie-dye hoodie with coordinated shorts, while Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in a black tank top and white pants. They were also snapped sharing a big hug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s 'Pippa'. The film is based on the life of a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur as Khatter's younger sister, while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing his elder brother. He will also be seen in a horror-comedy, 'Phone Bhoot', alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.

On the other hand, Shahid was recently seen in 'Jersey', co-starring Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama which had Nani in the lead. Next, he will be making an OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series 'Farzi', helmed by Raj and DK. He will be sharing screen space with Regina Cassandra, Raashii Khanna and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

