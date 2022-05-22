Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter return to Mumbai after their Europe biking trip, share a sweet hug; PICS

Shahid Kapoor along with his brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu recently completed their Bikers’ trip in Europe. The trio had the best time of their lives. Fans of Shahid, Ishaan, and Kunal had a gala time as the stars have routinely shared glimpses from their trip on social media. Sharing bits and pieces of their thrilling endeavours, we could feel their excitement and the fun the boy gang had. Now they are back in the country. We spotted Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at the airport on Saturday night. The brothers also shared a sweet moment.

In the pictures, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter looked quite dapper as they opted for casual yet smart airport attires. Shahid sported a tie and dye co-ord set. He completed the look with a cap and some stylish kicks. Talking about Ishaan, his handsome attire made our hearts flutter. He wore a black vest with grey sweats. He also had a stylish sling bag. Moreover, we also caught an adorable moment where they sweetly hugged each other. How adorable!

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter return from Europe biking trip:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid was recently seen in the much-anticipated film Jersey. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama which had Nani in the lead.He now has Raj & DK’s web series titled Farzi. He will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna.

On the other hand, Ishaan is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur, playing Khatter's younger sister while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying the role of his elder brother. He will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor is husband goals as he misses wifey Mira Rajput on boys' trip with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu