Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter’s Europe pics make fans wonder if they are planning a movie; Latter reacts

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been taking social media by a storm of late as they have been sharing pics and videos from their Europe trip. Their posts have not just given a glimpse of their fun times together but were also proof of Shahid and Ishaan’s beautiful chemistry. It has been a treat to watch the brothers together in one frame, isn’t it? However, Shahid and Ishaan are making the headlines as a fan has quizzed them about their plans of working together.

This happened after Ishaan shared a couple of pics from the Europe trip wherein they were seen hanging out together in the lanes of the city with Kunal Kemmu. In one of the pics, Shahid was seen posing for the camera while Ishaan was seen climbing the wall in the background. Soon netizens were seen showering love on the brothers. Amid this, an Instagram user quizzed, “Are you planning for a movie?” To this, Ishaan replied saying, “Should we?” Looks like Ishaan is looking for the audience’s views if they want to see him sharing the screen with Shahid.

Here’s a look at Ishaan Khatter’s response:

For the uninitiated, Shahid and Ishaan had earlier shared the screen in the 2005 release Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. However, Ishaan was seen as a child actor in the movie. As of now, Ishaan is looking forward to the release of Pippa which is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who had fought during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Besides, he will also be seen exploring the horror-comedy genre with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bhoot Police.

On the other hand, Shahid will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s yet to be titled action film and will also be making his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s project.