Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter turn on their goofy mode as they flash their drop dead good looks; Throwback pic

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and next he will be seen in Jersey.

was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and prior to the lockdown, the actor was shooting for Jersey in Punjab, however, due to the pandemic, the shooting was stalled and since then, Shahid Kapoor has been in quarantine with his family. Although we miss Shahid Kapoor’s paparazzi photos and airport clicks, however, thanks to social media, the actor keeps sharing old photos for his Instafam. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a major throwback photo of Shahid and brother Ishaan Khatter wherein the two are goofing around while clicking a selfie.

In the photo, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are seen making funny faces and alongside the photo, this Dhadak actor wrote, “drop dead good looks.” A few days back, Shahid Kapoor conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, and when a fan asked Shahid if he was doing any of the household chores during lockdown, the actor replied, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? (my department is doing the dishes, what’s yours?)” Also, when Shahid was asked whether he was binge-watching shows on OTT, the actor said, “Really enjoyed Family Man.”

Furthermore, when a fan asked Shahid about his upcoming film, Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer, the actor got talking about Jersey as he said, “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team.”

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's photo here:

