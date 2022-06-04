Shahid Kapoor isn’t disappointed with Jersey’s BO performance; Says ‘It will always be close to my heart’

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced. The sports drama happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Nani’s National Award winning film Jersey which was helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. And while the Shahid Kapoor starrer had hit the screens early this year after a continuous delay due to COVID 19 pandemic, it failed to match the hype. Recently, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was quizzed about Jersey’s box office failure and he stated that he isn’t disappointed by the movie’s performance at the ticket windows. Instead, he is overwhelmed with the love showered on Jersey.

Talking about it, Shahid stated, “Jersey received a lot of love. But there's a lot for all of us to learn right now. It's been two years since COVID and we need to understand how the audience feels. It's time for all of us to learn. Jersey t has taught me that anything can happen in life”. He also emphasised that this Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial, which featured him in the role of a cricketer, will always be close to his heart.

Apart from Shahid, Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. Interestingly, the Padmaavat actress also has some interesting movies in the kitty. He has collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar for the first time for an action entertainer. Talking about the movie, Shahid had earlier stated, “Ali’s film is ready. It is a kind of action that I have not done before. It is new for me and him. It is an edgy action, not like the typical one, it has a quirk to it”. Besides, Shahid will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s directorial.

