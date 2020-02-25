Shahid Kapoor on Jersey: Kabir Singh got more than expected, don't want to assume everything will be the same

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for upcoming sports drama Jersey, and in a recent interview, the actor got talking about the film and Kabir Singh's success.

has had a fine 2019 with the success of Kabir Singh. Despite the mixed reviews and the constant clashes of point of opinions, the movie did very well at the box office, and in fact, became one of his highest grosser so far. And now that the film's success has been enjoyed to an optimum, the actor has been prepping up for his next, the remake of yet another South film, Jersey will see the actor in a different avatar.

Ask him about how 2019 has been a game-changer, after all, the actor quips how what happened with Kabir Singh is something that has gotten everyone happy since all that an actor understands is the love and connection with the audience, and whatever the audience gave Kabir Singh is more than anyone expected. He added how he is grateful and thankful about that, however, he also stated how he does not want to assume that it will be the same with everything and all he wants is to give them a good film.

He also got talking about Jersey and what is he looking forward to with it, where he said that the movie moved him emotionally and he found the message of the film very inspiring and added how the movie is a sensitive story about the victory of human spirits. He says that he wanted to take it forward to a larger audience as he enjoys giving people something fresh. He also mentioned how he does not believe in formulas and how today, the audience wants different things and Jersey, will bring a unique energy to the audience.

