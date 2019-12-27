Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh beating Avengers:Endgame, Gully Boy: Audience decides if film is worth their time

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh managed to beat Avengers: Endgame, Gully Boy, War and Joker to become the most Googled film of 2019. In a recent chat, Shahid spoke about the same and the success of the film.

One of the most controversial yet the most successful films of 2019 is and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. The film was based on the life of an alcoholic doctor who is heartbroken after his ladylove is married to someone else and he goes on a quest to destroy his career. In a career defining performance, Shahid managed to win the audience's heart and Kabir Singh became the most Googled film of 2019 beating Avengers: Endgame, Gully Boy, War and Joker.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Shahid revealed what the success of Kabir Singh means to him. The 38-year-old actor spoke about Kabir Singh being named the most Googled film of 2019. Shahid said that Kabir Singh surely was a controversial film and hence, lot of conversations started because of it which led to the success of the film and also for it to become the most searched film of 2019. Shahid also mentioned that a film is supposed to start a dialogue in society which Kabir Singh did. The Jersey star even mentioned that in the end, it is the audience who picks which film is worth their time and money.

Shahid said, “Kabir Singh was also quite a controversial film and many people spoke a lot about it. So, I guess that also contributed a lot to why the film is the most searched film. It’s surely one of the biggest hits of the year but these are conversations that need to happen. I feel one of the biggest things that a film does is to bring up a conversation in the society. A film can be purely for entertainment, or to scare people, or it can be based on somebody’s life story which somebody believes must be made, and then the audience will decide if it’s worth their time or not.”

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently in Chandigarh for the shooting of his next film, Jersey starring Mrunal Thakur as well. The film is a remake of the Telugu film starring Nani. It is based on the story of a Ranji Cricketer who doesn’t make the cut for the Indian team due to politics. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey is produced by Dil Raju, Allu Arvind and is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

