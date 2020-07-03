Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor or Shahid & Priyanka Chopra: Which ex do you want to see actor romance next?

Between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whom do you wish to see Shahid Kapoor romance next on screen? Let us know!

made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk opposite Amrita Rao, and later he featured in a series of films such as Vivah, Kaminey, Jab We Met, Fida, Kabir Singh and others and besides always being in news for his roles, Shahid Kapoor has also been in news for his relationships. That’s right! If we discuss Shahid’s blast from the past, we know for a fact that Shahid was dating Kareena Kapoor Khan and also, and while for the longest time, Shahid was quiet about his affairs, however, later, the actor opened up about his love life and also, on Koffee With Karan, Shahid talked about Bebo and PeeCee.

Check out the photo of Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra here:

While Shahid shared screen space with Bebo in Fida, Jab We Met and Udta Punjab, he shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Teri Meri Kahaani and Kaminey, and today, when we look back, we can say for a fact that both, Jab We Met and Kaminey were massive hits and despite their past, we would totally want Shahid to share screen space yet again with Bebo and PeeCee because we are sure that when he comes on screen with Bebo or PeeCee, it is only magic. In today’s day and age, we are sure it is okay for actors work with exes; Case in point- and working together in Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani post their break-up.

Check out the photo of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan here:

Now we would like to ask you whether you would want to see Shahid Kapoor reunite with Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Kareena Kapoor Khan for a film? Go ahead and tell us in the comments section below.

