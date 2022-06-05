Shahid Kapoor keeps it casual as he gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented stars in the tinsel town and has well established his name in the industry with movies like Haider, Kabir Singh, Kaminey, Udta Punjab, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following. Meanwhile, the actor was spotted at the airport in the city and we must say, like always, the handsome hunk nailed his casual avatar as well. The actor’s swag was unmissable as he posed for the paparazzi outside the airport. He also posed happily for his fans as they took selfies with the star.

The Haider actor wore black trousers teamed up with a matching t-shirt and sky-blue shirt. Kapoor also wore matching sneakers. However, the actor gave a finishing touch to his look with transparent glasses.

Have a look at Shahid’s airport look:

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi too was spotted at the airport while coming back from Abu Dhabi. The actress looked cool in her casual avatar as she donned an oversized white t-shirt and paired it with black shorts and matching shades. The actress also wore sneakers to give a finishing touch to her amazing airport look.

Just a while back, the actress won our hearts with a beautiful ‘get ready with me’ video. In the video, she could be seen getting ready, and let us tell you, she looked gorgeous! She donned a velvety royal blue bodycon gown. Along with it she also wore gloves which gave a very elegant, vintage vibe. She beautifully adorned the look with a sleek necklace, bling bracelets, and sparkly heels. Her hair was done in a simple yet pretty ponytail.

Have a look at Nora’s airport look:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in 'Jersey', co-starring Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama which had Nani in the lead. Next, he will be making an OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series 'Farzi', helmed by Raj and DK. He will be sharing screen space with Regina Cassandra, Raashii Khanna, and south superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi is now a member of the Dance Deewane Juniors judges' panel. Dance Deewane Juniors is a new dance reality show that has gained a lot of attraction in just a few days. It is a kids' dancing reality show that provides a big platform for talented youngsters to demonstrate their dance abilities and compete for the winning trophy.