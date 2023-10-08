Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani get snapped at airport; Varun Dhawan walks hand-in-hand with mom Lali: WATCH

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan, the three popular stars of the Hindi film industry, recently attended an event in Doha together. The trio was also joined by Tiger Shroff, and the young Bollywood actors were seen setting the stage on fire with their graceful and electrifying moves, in the videos that now going viral on social media.

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the Kabir Singh co-stars and Varun Dhawan were spotted returning to Mumbai after the glamorous event, in the wee hours of October 8, Sunday. While Shahid was seen interacting with his fans, Kiara was exiting the airport alone. Varun, on the other hand, was seen walking hand-in-hand with his mother, Lali Dhawan.

Shahid Kapoor poses with fans; Kiara Advani greets paps at the airport

The Kabir Singh actor, who was seen arriving at the airport in the wee hours of Sunday, interacted with his fans and posed with them for pictures. Shahid Kapoor flaunted his new look in a cropped hairdo and opted for a white co-ord set for his latest airport look. The talented actor completed his look with signature eyeglasses.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was seen exiting the airport alone, as she reached back Mumbai after wrapping up the Doha event. The popular actress looked radiant as always in a pastel pink blazer, which she paired with a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers. Kiara completed her look with a free hairdo, a no make-up look, and her signature yellow handbag.

Have a look at Shahid Kapoor's pictures, and Kiara Advani's video, below:

