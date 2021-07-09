Shahid Kapoor kicks off his Friday on an active note as he does 'deadlifts on an old rusted bar'; PIC

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a photo of himself as he worked out at the gym. The Jersey star left all inspired as he began his day in a healthy way.

Actor is known to set the bar very high for his followers, fans and colleagues when it comes to fitness. The Kabir Singh star loves to sweat it out at the gym and amid the lockdown, he used to work out at home. Now, on Friday, Shahid began his day by kicking off a heavyweight workout at the gym and as he was doing it, he shared a glimpse on his social media handle. Over the past few weeks, several times, Shahid has shared photos from his workout sessions on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, Shahid shared a photo of himself standing in front of a weightlifting 'rusty' bar as he geared up to do nail the workout. Only his feet are visible in the photo along with rusty gym equipment. Sharing the photo, Shahid expressed his thoughts in his caption. He wrote, "Early morning deadlifts on an old rusted bar." With it, he added a hand up emoticon. The star surely left everyone inspired to begin the new day on a healthy note with a glimpse of his morning workout session.

Take a look:

Recently, the actor celebrated his 6th wedding anniversary. His wife Mira Rajput dropped the cutest photo of him and her on social media as she penned a love-filled wish for him. On Thursday, Shahid too shared a cute selfie with Mira as he expressed how much he was missing her.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a remake of Telugu hit Jersey starring Nani. It is slated to release on November 5, 2021. The film is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. Besides this, Shahid is also doing a web series with Raj and DK. It also stars Raashi Khanna.

