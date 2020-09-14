  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor kickstarts the week with a monochrome pic & his chiselled jawline will make you swoon

Shahid Kapoor, who has been on a photo-sharing spree, is winning hearts with his recent selfie which he had shared on Instagram.
356005 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:16 pm
Shahid Kapoor, who has won hearts with the spectacular performance in Kabir Singh, has been setting the social media on fire these days. The superstar has been on a photosharing spree lately and has been treating fans with some of his stunning pics on Instagram. In fact, Shahid, who has been known for her beaded look, has shaved the beard recently and ever since then he has been flaunting his chocolate boy look. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is grabbing attention with yet another post.

Shahid posted a monochrome selfie of himself wherein he will be seen wearing a black Sandoz and sunglasses. The Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actor was seen flaunting his stubble in the picture and it was difficult to take our eyes off his chiselled jawline. Looks like Shahid has been working out hard these days to be in shape. In fact, he even shared a picture of his workout place as he returned to basics to sweat it out these days. In the picture, the gymnastic rings were tied to a tree for workout.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s recent Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Talking about the work front, Shahid will soon be seen another Bollywood remake of Telugu movie. We are talking about Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial Jersey wherein Sasha will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer and will step into Telugu star Nani's shoes. Prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh and was also spotted honing his skills with the bat. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor is a sight to behold in his new monochrome pic as he poses in front of a camera; See Post

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 1 day ago

Love and respect very handome and one of the best stars Shahid Kapoor

Anonymous 1 day ago

A serial cheater this guy shahid, just a matter of time when wife mira will get fed up and walk out or start druggy life like gowri and suzzane.....living with cheating husbands is a horrible life I won’t wish upon anyone.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Haters : He looks so old. Shahid's killer and dashing looks : Am I a joke to you?

Anonymous 2 days ago

#Shanatics are stunned. What a jawline man....

Anonymous 2 days ago

He's turning 40 next yr?? Seems he will turn 20 next year. He's just amazinggggg....

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hot AF... Jawline.. Aaye haaye...

Anonymous 2 days ago

Mira is so lucky to have him as her hubby. I Mean look at him yaa. He's so sexyyyyy......

Anonymous 2 days ago

STUD ekdum. #jhakasssss!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kabir Singh the DUDE..

Anonymous 2 days ago

What a hottie.. Who can say he is 39? He looks 19.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Amazing person you ❤are

Anonymous 2 days ago

You r right swooning to spew

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jawline Haaye....

Anonymous 2 days ago

Amazing Shahid.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hot Hot Hot.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Old has been. Main kya karo ram mein tho buddha ho gaya.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Barf.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Stay strong...and stay safe SHAHID...peace!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Uncle please get your head checked. You are old and unattractive. In fact 1 word describes you best "yuck" and Mira too, Double yuck.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Uncle please get your head checked. You are old and unattractive. In fact 1 word describes you best "yuck" and Mira too, Double yuck.

Anonymous 2 days ago

OLD DRIED UP UNCLE. GET A LIFE. GET RAT FACED MIRA ONE TOO.

Anonymous 2 days ago

SO OLD. WHO CARES.

