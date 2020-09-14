Shahid Kapoor kickstarts the week with a monochrome pic & his chiselled jawline will make you swoon
Shahid Kapoor, who has won hearts with the spectacular performance in Kabir Singh, has been setting the social media on fire these days. The superstar has been on a photosharing spree lately and has been treating fans with some of his stunning pics on Instagram. In fact, Shahid, who has been known for her beaded look, has shaved the beard recently and ever since then he has been flaunting his chocolate boy look. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is grabbing attention with yet another post.
Shahid posted a monochrome selfie of himself wherein he will be seen wearing a black Sandoz and sunglasses. The Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actor was seen flaunting his stubble in the picture and it was difficult to take our eyes off his chiselled jawline. Looks like Shahid has been working out hard these days to be in shape. In fact, he even shared a picture of his workout place as he returned to basics to sweat it out these days. In the picture, the gymnastic rings were tied to a tree for workout.
Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s recent Instagram post:
Talking about the work front, Shahid will soon be seen another Bollywood remake of Telugu movie. We are talking about Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial Jersey wherein Sasha will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer and will step into Telugu star Nani's shoes. Prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh and was also spotted honing his skills with the bat. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Love and respect very handome and one of the best stars Shahid Kapoor
Anonymous 1 day ago
A serial cheater this guy shahid, just a matter of time when wife mira will get fed up and walk out or start druggy life like gowri and suzzane.....living with cheating husbands is a horrible life I won’t wish upon anyone.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Haters : He looks so old. Shahid's killer and dashing looks : Am I a joke to you?
Anonymous 2 days ago
#Shanatics are stunned. What a jawline man....
Anonymous 2 days ago
He's turning 40 next yr?? Seems he will turn 20 next year. He's just amazinggggg....
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hot AF... Jawline.. Aaye haaye...
Anonymous 2 days ago
Mira is so lucky to have him as her hubby. I Mean look at him yaa. He's so sexyyyyy......
Anonymous 2 days ago
STUD ekdum. #jhakasssss!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kabir Singh the DUDE..
Anonymous 2 days ago
What a hottie.. Who can say he is 39? He looks 19.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Amazing person you ❤are
Anonymous 2 days ago
You r right swooning to spew
Anonymous 2 days ago
Jawline Haaye....
Anonymous 2 days ago
Amazing Shahid.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hot Hot Hot.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Old has been. Main kya karo ram mein tho buddha ho gaya.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Barf.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Stay strong...and stay safe SHAHID...peace!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Uncle please get your head checked. You are old and unattractive. In fact 1 word describes you best "yuck" and Mira too, Double yuck.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Uncle please get your head checked. You are old and unattractive. In fact 1 word describes you best "yuck" and Mira too, Double yuck.
Anonymous 2 days ago
OLD DRIED UP UNCLE. GET A LIFE. GET RAT FACED MIRA ONE TOO.
Anonymous 2 days ago
SO OLD. WHO CARES.