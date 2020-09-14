Shahid Kapoor kickstarts the week with a monochrome pic & his chiselled jawline will make you swoon

Shahid Kapoor, who has been on a photo-sharing spree, is winning hearts with his recent selfie which he had shared on Instagram.

, who has won hearts with the spectacular performance in Kabir Singh, has been setting the social media on fire these days. The superstar has been on a photosharing spree lately and has been treating fans with some of his stunning pics on Instagram. In fact, Shahid, who has been known for her beaded look, has shaved the beard recently and ever since then he has been flaunting his chocolate boy look. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is grabbing attention with yet another post.

Shahid posted a monochrome selfie of himself wherein he will be seen wearing a black Sandoz and sunglasses. The Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actor was seen flaunting his stubble in the picture and it was difficult to take our eyes off his chiselled jawline. Looks like Shahid has been working out hard these days to be in shape. In fact, he even shared a picture of his workout place as he returned to basics to sweat it out these days. In the picture, the gymnastic rings were tied to a tree for workout.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s recent Instagram post:

Talking about the work front, Shahid will soon be seen another Bollywood remake of Telugu movie. We are talking about Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial Jersey wherein Sasha will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer and will step into Telugu star Nani's shoes. Prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh and was also spotted honing his skills with the bat. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

